Pa. WWII pilot repatriated in 2016 to be inducted into Hall of Valor; Nominated by Pa. Guard

U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. Arthur Halfpapp will be recognized for his bravery with an induction into the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum’s Hall of Valor in March. Halfpapp was killed in action in 1945 and his remains were repatriated in 2016. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions in combat in 1944. (U.S. National Guard courtesy photo)
