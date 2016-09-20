(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carderock wants researchers to patent their inventions

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2016

    Photo by Kelley Stirling 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Dr. John Barkyoumb, director of strategic relations for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, speaks to engineers and scientists who may be interested in filing for a patent at some point in their Carderock careers during the patents and technology transfer training Sept. 20, 2016 in West Bethesda, Maryland.(U.S. Navy photo by Kelley Stirling/released)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2016
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 09:45
    Photo ID: 3194399
    VIRIN: 160920-O-IR588-093
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock wants researchers to patent their inventions, by Kelley Stirling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

