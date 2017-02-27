(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNFK African American History Month Observance

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Swink 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (February 27, 2017) Captain Glen Leverette, Deputy Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) speaks to staffmembers during a Black History Month presentation. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Swink)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNFK African American History Month Observance, by PO1 Jason Swink, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

