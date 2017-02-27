This wave was designed as artwork for the Massive Multiplayer Online Wargame Leveraging the Internet (MMOWGLI) game taking place in March. The “Design for Maritime Singularity-MMOWGLI” is meant to help design the Navy of the future. The designer of the wave is Lt. Cmdr. Kristen Wheeler, executive officer of Naval Operations Support Center San Jose in California. (Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 14:21
|Photo ID:
|3191909
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-IR588-001
|Resolution:
|647x510
|Size:
|327.97 KB
|Location:
|WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MMOWGLI, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
