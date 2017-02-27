This wave was designed as artwork for the Massive Multiplayer Online Wargame Leveraging the Internet (MMOWGLI) game taking place in March. The “Design for Maritime Singularity-MMOWGLI” is meant to help design the Navy of the future. The designer of the wave is Lt. Cmdr. Kristen Wheeler, executive officer of Naval Operations Support Center San Jose in California. (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 14:21 Photo ID: 3191909 VIRIN: 170227-N-IR588-001 Resolution: 647x510 Size: 327.97 KB Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MMOWGLI, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.