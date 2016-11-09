(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    It’s more than a name

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney 

    403rd Wing

    Col. Jay Johnson, 403rd Maintenance Group commander and Maj. Brian Horton, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander lead a foreign object debris, more commonly know as "FOD" walk to collect trash on the flight line before a ceremony activating the new 803rd AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Heather Heiney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 12:43
    Photo ID: 3191752
    VIRIN: 160911-F-VZ090-001
    Resolution: 2590x1719
    Size: 315.1 KB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s more than a name, by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hurricane Hunters
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    403rd Wing
    AF Reserve

