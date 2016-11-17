(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Druggan praises Carderock Division workforce, presents Civilian Service Award

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2016

    Photo by Ryan Hanyok 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Commander Rear Adm. Tom Druggan presents William Needham, materials engineer in the Corrosion and Coatings Engineering Branch (Code 613), with the Department of Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award during an all-hands call Nov. 17, 2016 at NSWC Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md. Needham received the award for his contributions to reduce the impact of corrosion across all weapon systems and facilities within DOD and his service to NAVSEA, the U.S. Navy and the nation from October 2002 through August 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Hanyok/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 10:17
    Photo ID: 3191418
    VIRIN: 161117-N-OR058-103
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Druggan praises Carderock Division workforce, presents Civilian Service Award, by Ryan Hanyok, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

