Gray Cyber Center new gold standard in Army green building

U.S. Army Maj. Roberto Santiago, Gray Cyber Center director of operations; Kay Killmann, president of the German Green Building Association; Col. Jimmy L. Hall Jr. commander of 5th Signal Command (Theater) and the U.S. Army Europe chief information officer/G-6; and Lt. Col. Charles Hemphill, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Europe District deputy commander, unveil a LEED Gold plaque June 27, 2016 at the Lt. Gen. Robert E. Gray Cyber Center Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany. The Gray Center is the first Department of Defense building in Europe and the first throughout the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command to achieve a LEED Gold rating. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

