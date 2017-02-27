Marine Security Guards | On Call 24/7

Marine Security Guards serve as the eyes and ears of U.S. embassies and protect Americans in "every clime and place." The mission of the Marine Security Guards is to provide protection to mission personnel and prevent the compromise of national security information and equipment at designated diplomatic and consular facilities. Marine Security Guards will be prepared to execute plans for the protection of the mission and its personnel as directed by the chief of mission or principal officer through the regional security officer.

