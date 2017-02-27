(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Security Guards | On Call 24/7

    Marine Security Guards | On Call 24/7

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Cpl. David Staten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marine Security Guards serve as the eyes and ears of U.S. embassies and protect Americans in "every clime and place." The mission of the Marine Security Guards is to provide protection to mission personnel and prevent the compromise of national security information and equipment at designated diplomatic and consular facilities. Marine Security Guards will be prepared to execute plans for the protection of the mission and its personnel as directed by the chief of mission or principal officer through the regional security officer.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Security Guards | On Call 24/7, by Cpl David Staten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

