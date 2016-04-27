US, German signal leaders learn about Cold War history, NATO future

Col. Juergen Schick, from the Bundeswehr CIS Command's Concepts and Developments Branch, touches a former East German border marker during a joint U.S. and German staff ride April 27, 2016 at the Point Alpha Memorial near Geisa, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

