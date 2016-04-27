(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US, German signal leaders learn about Cold War history, NATO future

    POINT ALPHA, GERMANY

    04.27.2016

    Photo by William King 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    Col. Juergen Schick, from the Bundeswehr CIS Command's Concepts and Developments Branch, touches a former East German border marker during a joint U.S. and German staff ride April 27, 2016 at the Point Alpha Memorial near Geisa, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, German signal leaders learn about Cold War history, NATO future, by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    signal

