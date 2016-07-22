Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Gutierrez (center left), 5th Signal Command (Theater) senior enlisted leader, passes the noncommissioned officer saber to Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Rowland, 2nd Signal Brigade senior enlisted leader, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony July 22, 2016 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian M. Cline)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 05:51
|Photo ID:
|3191041
|VIRIN:
|160722-A-QH684-001
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rowland assumes responsibility of 2nd Signal Brigade, by SSG Brian Cline, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
