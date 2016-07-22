(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rowland assumes responsibility of 2nd Signal Brigade

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.22.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Cline 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Gutierrez (center left), 5th Signal Command (Theater) senior enlisted leader, passes the noncommissioned officer saber to Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Rowland, 2nd Signal Brigade senior enlisted leader, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony July 22, 2016 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian M. Cline)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 05:51
    Photo ID: 3191041
    VIRIN: 160722-A-QH684-001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rowland assumes responsibility of 2nd Signal Brigade, by SSG Brian Cline, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

