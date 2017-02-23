(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Two 2nd Signal Brigade units win 2016 NETCOM NEC of the Year awards

    Two 2nd Signal Brigade units win 2016 NETCOM NEC of the Year awards

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    02.23.2017

    Photo by William King 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    Maj. Gen. John Baker, commander of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, presents a trophy to Lt. Col. Ernest Tornabell IV, commander of the 102nd Signal Battalion, for the unit winning the 2016 NETCOM Network Enterprise Center of the Year (Large Category), Feb. 23, 2017 in Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 04:01
    Photo ID: 3190937
    VIRIN: 170223-A-AL053-001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two 2nd Signal Brigade units win 2016 NETCOM NEC of the Year awards, by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two 2nd Signal Brigade units win 2016 NETCOM NEC of the Year awards

    TAGS

    signal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT