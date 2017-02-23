Two 2nd Signal Brigade units win 2016 NETCOM NEC of the Year awards

Maj. Gen. John Baker, commander of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, presents a trophy to Lt. Col. Ernest Tornabell IV, commander of the 102nd Signal Battalion, for the unit winning the 2016 NETCOM Network Enterprise Center of the Year (Large Category), Feb. 23, 2017 in Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

