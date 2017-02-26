The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of a yellow Hobiecat trimaran sailing kayak found near Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Feb. 26, 2017. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the Hobiecat trimaran sailing kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 17:58 Photo ID: 3190612 VIRIN: 170226-G-ZZ999-1002 Resolution: 2448x2448 Size: 765.7 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 40 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard seeking public's help locating owner of adrift trimaran sailing kayak found near Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.