    Coast Guard seeking public's help locating owner of adrift trimaran sailing kayak found near Kaneohe Bay, Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of a yellow Hobiecat trimaran sailing kayak found near Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Feb. 26, 2017. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the Hobiecat trimaran sailing kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 17:58
    Photo ID: 3190612
    VIRIN: 170226-G-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 2448x2448
    Size: 765.7 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard seeking public's help locating owner of adrift trimaran sailing kayak found near Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Honolulu
    Kaneohe Bay
    Oahu
    paddle smart
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    search
    sector
    sandbar
    label watercraft

