    Pre Command Course Public Affairs Training

    Pre Command Course Public Affairs Training

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Pickering 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Jessica Donnelly and Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment, South Carolina Army National Guard conduct a mock interview posing as civilian media during the Pre-Command Course at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2017. The South Carolina National Guard Pre-Command Course provides formal training to help future company commanders and first sergeants prepare for command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Pickering)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre Command Course Public Affairs Training, by SSG Kevin Pickering, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Public Affairs
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Officer Training
    #NationalGuard
    McCrady Training Center
    #SCGuard
    Pre Command Course
    First Sergeant Training

