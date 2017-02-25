Pre Command Course Public Affairs Training

U.S. Army Capt. Jessica Donnelly and Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment, South Carolina Army National Guard conduct a mock interview posing as civilian media during the Pre-Command Course at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2017. The South Carolina National Guard Pre-Command Course provides formal training to help future company commanders and first sergeants prepare for command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Pickering)

