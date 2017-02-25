Marines Present Award to 2017 CIAA MVP

Colonel Jerry Carter, intelligence officer for 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, left, and Second Lieutenant Yusef Griffin, a communication officer for 1st Marine Logistics Group, present the Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award to Enuoma Ebinum of Bowie State University following the men’s semifinals game of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 24, 2017. Bowie State University defeated Fayetteville State University 62 to 54. The Marines are present at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships to spread awareness to student athletes and fans about career and educational opportunities in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

