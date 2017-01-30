(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    77th Sustainment Brigade Best Warrior Competition 2017

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Clemenko 

    Soldiers from the 77th Sustainment Brigade practice casualty evacuation at the brigade level Best Warrior Competition Feb. 3, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 15:23
    Photo ID: 3190110
    VIRIN: 160202-A-QX126-001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 911.98 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Sustainment Brigade Best Warrior Competition 2017, by SSG David Clemenko, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Soldiers from the 77th Sustainment Brigade compete to become the brigade’s “Best Warrior”

    77th Sustainment Brigade

