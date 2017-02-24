A sailboat sits grounded on Mustang Island, about 5 miles south of Port Aransas, Texas, after the owner was medevaced for facial injuries Feb. 24, 2017. The Coast Guard received a mayday call on VHF channel 16 at 4:38 a.m., which initiated response efforts. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Alexander.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:01 Photo ID: 3188004 VIRIN: 170224-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 161.02 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailboat runs aground on Mustang Island, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.