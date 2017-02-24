A sailboat sits grounded on Mustang Island, about 5 miles south of Port Aransas, Texas, after the owner was medevaced for facial injuries Feb. 24, 2017. The Coast Guard received a mayday call on VHF channel 16 at 4:38 a.m., which initiated response efforts. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Alexander.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 18:01
|Photo ID:
|3188004
|VIRIN:
|170224-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|161.02 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
This work, Sailboat runs aground on Mustang Island, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
