    Sailboat runs aground on Mustang Island

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A sailboat sits grounded on Mustang Island, about 5 miles south of Port Aransas, Texas, after the owner was medevaced for facial injuries Feb. 24, 2017. The Coast Guard received a mayday call on VHF channel 16 at 4:38 a.m., which initiated response efforts. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Alexander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:01
    Photo ID: 3188004
    VIRIN: 170224-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 161.02 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailboat runs aground on Mustang Island, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard medevacs man from grounded sailboat

    USCG
    U.S.
    CG
    sailboat
    PADET Houston
    Coast Guard
    aground
    grounded
    sailing vessel
    wrecked

