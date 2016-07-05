Army Corps park rangers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) is the largest provider of water-based outdoor recreation in the nation. Its 403 lakes and river projects in 43 states provide a diverse range of recreational opportunities. Throughout all of these projects, Corps park rangers labor to make the public feel safe and welcomed. Their jobs are incredibly multi-faceted and diverse. Rangers educate visitors on water safety and injury prevention, serve as subject matter experts for their project's natural resources, ecosystems, and the wildlife within them, provide emergency medical assistance and aid, patrol project grounds, and design and implement project lectures for schools and other community or social groups regularly.

