    Army Corps park rangers

    RAYSTOWN LAKE, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2016

    Photo by Cynthia Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) is the largest provider of water-based outdoor recreation in the nation. Its 403 lakes and river projects in 43 states provide a diverse range of recreational opportunities. Throughout all of these projects, Corps park rangers labor to make the public feel safe and welcomed. Their jobs are incredibly multi-faceted and diverse. Rangers educate visitors on water safety and injury prevention, serve as subject matter experts for their project's natural resources, ecosystems, and the wildlife within them, provide emergency medical assistance and aid, patrol project grounds, and design and implement project lectures for schools and other community or social groups regularly.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 16:26
    Photo ID: 3187718
    VIRIN: 160507-A-ZP796-001
    Resolution: 6000x3868
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: RAYSTOWN LAKE, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps park rangers, by Cynthia Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USACE
    recreation
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Raystown Lake
    park rangers
    Baltimore District

