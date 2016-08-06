Date Taken: 06.08.2016 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:53 Photo ID: 3187432 VIRIN: 160608-N-XI735-026 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 9.95 MB Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Academia collaborates with naval enterprise at Carderock Academic Outreach, by Devin M Pisner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.