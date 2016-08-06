(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Academia collaborates with naval enterprise at Carderock Academic Outreach

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2016

    Photo by Devin M Pisner 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Dr. Walter Jones, executive director of Office of Naval Research, gives his keynote address to attendees at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Academic Outreach event in West Bethesda, Md., June 8, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Devin Pisner/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Academia collaborates with naval enterprise at Carderock Academic Outreach, by Devin M Pisner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

