Dr. Walter Jones, executive director of Office of Naval Research, gives his keynote address to attendees at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Academic Outreach event in West Bethesda, Md., June 8, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Devin Pisner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 14:53
|Photo ID:
|3187432
|VIRIN:
|160608-N-XI735-026
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|9.95 MB
|Location:
|WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Academia collaborates with naval enterprise at Carderock Academic Outreach, by Devin M Pisner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Academia collaborates with naval enterprise at Carderock Academic Outreach
