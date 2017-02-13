(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pittsburgh, native a Marine Corps drill instructor on Parris Island, S.C.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Seabol currently serves as a Marine Corps senior drill instructor with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. “I remember the impact my drill instructors had on me,” said Seabol, a 29-year-old native of Pittsburgh. “My peers talked about coming here, and I wanted to actually go through with it and make a difference.” About 600 Marine Corps drill instructors shape the approximately 19,000 recruits who come to Parris Island annually into basic United States Marines. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 13:35
    Photo ID: 3187151
    VIRIN: 170213-M-RK242-214
    Resolution: 2443x3664
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh, native a Marine Corps drill instructor on Parris Island, S.C., by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

