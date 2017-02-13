Pittsburgh, native a Marine Corps drill instructor on Parris Island, S.C.

Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Seabol currently serves as a Marine Corps senior drill instructor with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. “I remember the impact my drill instructors had on me,” said Seabol, a 29-year-old native of Pittsburgh. “My peers talked about coming here, and I wanted to actually go through with it and make a difference.” About 600 Marine Corps drill instructors shape the approximately 19,000 recruits who come to Parris Island annually into basic United States Marines. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

