Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) pose for a group photo, Jan. 10, 2017, after conducting cadaver laboratory live tissue training at Vanderbilt’s Center for Experiential Learning and Assessment in Nashville, Tennessee. Vanderbilt provided two cadavers on which the Soldiers conducted real life emergency and surgical producers. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 13:37 Photo ID: 3187138 VIRIN: 170110-A-AB123-001 Resolution: 2560x1440 Size: 1.04 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Soldiers take part in live tissue training at Vanderbilt University, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.