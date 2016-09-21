Dr. Richard J. Schuhmann, president of The Landing School of Boat Building and Design, presents a life-cycle assessment of wooden boat models during the “Zero Carbon Manufacture: A Cradle to Christening Materials Life-Cycle
Analysis” Innovation Brown Bag in West Bethesda, Md., Sept. 21, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Q. Diaz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 10:43
|Photo ID:
|3186746
|VIRIN:
|160921-O-IL267-001
|Resolution:
|5010x3579
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Landing School president discusses sustainable boat manufacturing, by Dustin Q. Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
