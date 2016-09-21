Dr. Richard J. Schuhmann, president of The Landing School of Boat Building and Design, presents a life-cycle assessment of wooden boat models during the “Zero Carbon Manufacture: A Cradle to Christening Materials Life-Cycle

Analysis” Innovation Brown Bag in West Bethesda, Md., Sept. 21, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Q. Diaz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2016 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 10:43 Photo ID: 3186746 VIRIN: 160921-O-IL267-001 Resolution: 5010x3579 Size: 9.65 MB Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Landing School president discusses sustainable boat manufacturing, by Dustin Q. Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.