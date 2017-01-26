(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Demonstration of SOFC Hybrid Power System held at Carderock

    Demonstration of SOFC Hybrid Power System held at Carderock

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Lt. Col. William P. Dobbins, an engineer for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, watches a demonstration and test kickoff of the first logistics fuel (JP-8) compatible renewable-hybrid Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) system Jan. 26, 2017, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Cirksena/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 10:33
    Photo ID: 3186743
    VIRIN: 170126-N-EH817-060
    Resolution: 5696x3920
    Size: 13.49 MB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demonstration of SOFC Hybrid Power System held at Carderock, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Demonstration of SOFC Hybrid Power System held at Carderock

    TAGS

    Carderock

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT