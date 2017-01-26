Demonstration of SOFC Hybrid Power System held at Carderock

Lt. Col. William P. Dobbins, an engineer for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, watches a demonstration and test kickoff of the first logistics fuel (JP-8) compatible renewable-hybrid Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) system Jan. 26, 2017, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Cirksena/Released)

Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US