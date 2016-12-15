161215-N-NR998-025 BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 15, 2016) NHB At Work - Main OR ...Cmdr. Michael Kong (left) and Cmdr. Vincent Zizak (right) perform surgery in Naval Hospital Bremerton's (NHB) Main Operating Room. Naval Hospital Bremerton performed 1,858 Surgical Cases - 1,464 outpatient/394 inpatient - in 2016. NHB's Department of General Surgery provides and coordinates care for various surgical problems that include oncologic, colorectal, upper GI and soft tissue disease. The department has also recently expanded collaboration with plastic surgeons from Madigan Army Medical Center (MAMC) allowing Naval Hospital Bremerton to offer the full range of surgical care for breast cancer treatment and reconstruction, as well as other

reconstructive services, both clinical and surgical. Additionally, with

improved laparoscopic equipment, services offered in minimally invasive

colorectal surgery and foregut procedures have also increased. Urology has

continued its collaborative efforts with MAMC to assure ongoing state-of-the

art surgical care is provided. Additionally, collaborative care is occurring

between NHB, Branch Health Clinic Everett, Naval Hospital Oak Harbor, and

MAMC to provide Otorhinolaryngology, Orthopedics, and Ophthalmology services (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gretchen M. Albrecht/Released).

