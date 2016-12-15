(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gretchen Albrecht 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    161215-N-NR998-025 BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 15, 2016) NHB At Work - Main OR ...Cmdr. Michael Kong (left) and Cmdr. Vincent Zizak (right) perform surgery in Naval Hospital Bremerton's (NHB) Main Operating Room. Naval Hospital Bremerton performed 1,858 Surgical Cases - 1,464 outpatient/394 inpatient - in 2016. NHB's Department of General Surgery provides and coordinates care for various surgical problems that include oncologic, colorectal, upper GI and soft tissue disease. The department has also recently expanded collaboration with plastic surgeons from Madigan Army Medical Center (MAMC) allowing Naval Hospital Bremerton to offer the full range of surgical care for breast cancer treatment and reconstruction, as well as other
    reconstructive services, both clinical and surgical. Additionally, with
    improved laparoscopic equipment, services offered in minimally invasive
    colorectal surgery and foregut procedures have also increased. Urology has
    continued its collaborative efforts with MAMC to assure ongoing state-of-the
    art surgical care is provided. Additionally, collaborative care is occurring
    between NHB, Branch Health Clinic Everett, Naval Hospital Oak Harbor, and
    MAMC to provide Otorhinolaryngology, Orthopedics, and Ophthalmology services (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gretchen M. Albrecht/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 10:28
    Photo ID: 3186713
    VIRIN: 161215-N-NR998-025
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHB At Work - Main OR, by PO1 Gretchen Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    NHB
    Main OR

