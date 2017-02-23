(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New instructor, newly promoted

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    Tech. Sgt. Jesse Ball, an enlisted professional military education instructor assigned to the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford EPME Center in Louisville, Tenn., is awarded his new rank by Col. Kevin Donovan, commander, I.G. Brown Training and Educaiton Center, Feb. 23, 2017, during a promotion ceremony held at the campus’s Wingman Hall building. Ball is a Tennessee National Guard Airman serving on federal active duty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    TAGS

    TEC
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center
    Tennesse Air National Guard
    Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford EPME Center
    Tech. Sgt. Jesse Ball

