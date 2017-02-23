New instructor, newly promoted

Tech. Sgt. Jesse Ball, an enlisted professional military education instructor assigned to the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford EPME Center in Louisville, Tenn., is awarded his new rank by Col. Kevin Donovan, commander, I.G. Brown Training and Educaiton Center, Feb. 23, 2017, during a promotion ceremony held at the campus’s Wingman Hall building. Ball is a Tennessee National Guard Airman serving on federal active duty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

