    Gen. David Perkins, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, center, hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows, faculty and staff at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 21, 2017.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Clayton Weis 

    Enterprise Multimedia Center

    Gen. David Perkins, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, center, hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows, faculty and staff at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 21, 2017. The International Fellows included senior officers from more than 30 countries. During their visit to TRADOC headquarters, the fellows received briefings from the Army Capabilities Integration Center and other staff directorates on the direction of the U.S. Army's current and future force, which included a discussion on Multi-Domain Battle and how to transform an army. Each year, the USAWC allows International Fellows to visit various commands, forces and organizations to expose the fellows to senior-level strategic perspectives. (U.S. Army photo by Clayton Weis)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 09:14
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. David Perkins, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, center, hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows, faculty and staff at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 21, 2017., by PO1 Clayton Weis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Perkins
    USA
    Army
    International Fellows
    USAWC

