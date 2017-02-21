Gen. David Perkins, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, center, hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows, faculty and staff at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 21, 2017. The International Fellows included senior officers from more than 30 countries. During their visit to TRADOC headquarters, the fellows received briefings from the Army Capabilities Integration Center and other staff directorates on the direction of the U.S. Army's current and future force, which included a discussion on Multi-Domain Battle and how to transform an army. Each year, the USAWC allows International Fellows to visit various commands, forces and organizations to expose the fellows to senior-level strategic perspectives. (U.S. Army photo by Clayton Weis)

