170223-N-LI768-452
GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 23, 2017) Navy Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Carlton, from Lakewood, Calif. delivers the benediction during the African American and Black History Month celebration aboard the amphibious assault ship. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 03:25
|Photo ID:
|3186486
|VIRIN:
|170223-N-LI768-452
|Resolution:
|3430x2283
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island Celebrates African American and Black History Month, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT