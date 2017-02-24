(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Topeka is Presented with the 2016 COMSUBRON 15 Battle Efficiency Award

    USS Topeka is Presented with the 2016 COMSUBRON 15 Battle Efficiency Award

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    170224-N-JN506-100 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Feb. 24, 2017) The command triad ofLos Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) receives theCommander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 15 Battle Efficiency award,commonly known as the Battle 'E', for the highest overall tactical readinessevaluation performance for 2016, by Capt. David Schappert (right),COMSUBRON 15, and Master Chief Steven Bosco, left, COMSUBRON 15 CommandMaster Chief, at the Naval Base Guam Chapel. Topeka is one of fourforward-deployed submarines homeported in Apra Harbor, Guam, which is alsohome to both of the U.S. Navy's submarine tenders. (U.S. Navy photo by MassCommunication 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 00:32
    Photo ID: 3186356
    VIRIN: 170224-N-JN506-100
    Resolution: 3829x2548
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Topeka is Presented with the 2016 COMSUBRON 15 Battle Efficiency Award, by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    Topeka
    Commander Submarine Squadron 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT