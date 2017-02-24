USS Topeka is Presented with the 2016 COMSUBRON 15 Battle Efficiency Award

170224-N-JN506-100 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Feb. 24, 2017) The command triad ofLos Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) receives theCommander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 15 Battle Efficiency award,commonly known as the Battle 'E', for the highest overall tactical readinessevaluation performance for 2016, by Capt. David Schappert (right),COMSUBRON 15, and Master Chief Steven Bosco, left, COMSUBRON 15 CommandMaster Chief, at the Naval Base Guam Chapel. Topeka is one of fourforward-deployed submarines homeported in Apra Harbor, Guam, which is alsohome to both of the U.S. Navy's submarine tenders. (U.S. Navy photo by MassCommunication 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

