USAG-HI’s acting deputy director wins IMCOM award

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Sally Pfenning, acting deputy director of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and former director of the Directorate of Public Works, was awarded Installation Management Command’s 2016 William C. Gribble Jr. DPW Executive of the Year Award. (Courtesy photo)

