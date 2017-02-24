(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG-HI’s acting deputy director wins IMCOM award

    USAG-HI’s acting deputy director wins IMCOM award

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Sally Pfenning, acting deputy director of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and former director of the Directorate of Public Works, was awarded Installation Management Command’s 2016 William C. Gribble Jr. DPW Executive of the Year Award. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 21:14
    Photo ID: 3185943
    VIRIN: 170224-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 400x400
    Size: 113.72 KB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG-HI’s acting deputy director wins IMCOM award, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG-HI’s acting deputy director wins IMCOM award

    TAGS

    Directorate of Public Works
    Installation Management Command
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    Sally Pfenning
    2016 William C. Gribble Jr. DPW Executive of the Year Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT