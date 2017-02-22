(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the Life Cape Disappointment

    ILLWACO, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Klingenberg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment personnel pull one of their 47-foot Motor Life Boats out of the water at Station Cape Disappointment, Feb. 22, 2017. The Motor Life Boats are pulled from the water for regular inspection of the hull and to do inventory on life-saving equipment. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:56
    Photo ID: 3185646
    VIRIN: 170222-G-KL864-1000
    Resolution: 5515x3939
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: ILLWACO, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the Life Cape Disappointment, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MLB
    Coast Guard
    Week in the Life
    Motor Life Boat
    Cape Disappointment 47

