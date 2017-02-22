Week in the Life Cape Disappointment

Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment personnel pull one of their 47-foot Motor Life Boats out of the water at Station Cape Disappointment, Feb. 22, 2017. The Motor Life Boats are pulled from the water for regular inspection of the hull and to do inventory on life-saving equipment. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.

