    OTC Civilians finesse field sobriety test during training

    OTC Civilians finesse field sobriety test during training

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2016

    Photo by Michael Novogradac 

    U.S. Army Operational Test Command

    Staff Sgt. Kevin W. Nyman, traffic NCOIC of the 89th Military Police Brigade’s 178th Law and Order Detachment, helps guide Operational Test Command Budget Analyst Vanessa Y. Millett, as she navigates a field sobriety test while wearing “drunk goggles” during OTC Resource Management Office seasonal safety training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:19
    Photo ID: 3185589
    VIRIN: 160531-A-SJ437-281
    Resolution: 2779x2986
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OTC Civilians finesse field sobriety test during training, by Michael Novogradac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    drunk driving
    operational test command
    otc
    drunk goggles

