Staff Sgt. Kevin W. Nyman, traffic NCOIC of the 89th Military Police Brigade’s 178th Law and Order Detachment, helps guide Operational Test Command Budget Analyst Vanessa Y. Millett, as she navigates a field sobriety test while wearing “drunk goggles” during OTC Resource Management Office seasonal safety training.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 17:19
|Photo ID:
|3185589
|VIRIN:
|160531-A-SJ437-281
|Resolution:
|2779x2986
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, OTC Civilians finesse field sobriety test during training, by Michael Novogradac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
