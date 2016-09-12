Operational Test Command commander to perform Ballet Austin's 'Mother Ginger'

Col. John C. Ulrich, commander of the U.S. Army Operational Test Command at West Fort Hood, Texas, will be playing “Mother Ginger” as a celebrity guest at Ballet Austin’s “The Nutcracker” annual performance 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Long Performing Arts Center.

