The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift 18-foot pontoon boat found near Waiahole Beach Park on the western shoreline of Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Thursday. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the pontoon boat is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)
|02.23.2017
|02.23.2017 16:41
|3185435
|170213-G-ZZ999-1001
|1920x1440
|347.78 KB
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Coast Guard seeking public's help locating owner of pontoon found near Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
