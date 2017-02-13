‘Red Tail’ tells tales: American hero educates, inspires at celebration

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – R.T. Lee, with his wife by his side, takes the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division workforce on a journey highlighting the struggles he faced as an African American and how education, determination and hard work led him to the Himalayas and beyond.

