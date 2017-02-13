(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Red Tail’ tells tales: American hero educates, inspires at celebration

    PROT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Brian Melanephy 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. – R.T. Lee, with his wife by his side, takes the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division workforce on a journey highlighting the struggles he faced as an African American and how education, determination and hard work led him to the Himalayas and beyond.

    Tuskegee Institute
    African American/Black History Month
    NSWC PHD
    Naval Surface Wafare Center Port Hueneme Division

