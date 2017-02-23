Major James Cheatham, 138th Fighter Wing, Tulsa, Oklahoma, watches as his son slides his new rank of Lieutenant Colonel upon the epaulette of his service dress uniform, Feb. 2, 2017.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)
|02.23.2017
|02.23.2017 08:49
|3184105
|170212-Z-QX378-011
|2802x3503
|4.73 MB
|TULSA, OK, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, A Promotion and a Memory, by TSgt Drew Egnoske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
