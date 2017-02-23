(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Promotion and a Memory

    A Promotion and a Memory

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Egnoske 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Major James Cheatham, 138th Fighter Wing, Tulsa, Oklahoma, watches as his son slides his new rank of Lieutenant Colonel upon the epaulette of his service dress uniform, Feb. 2, 2017.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 08:49
    Photo ID: 3184105
    VIRIN: 170212-Z-QX378-011
    Resolution: 2802x3503
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Promotion and a Memory, by TSgt Drew Egnoske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

