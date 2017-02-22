(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170219-N-N0146-0001

    170219-N-N0146-0001

    OMAN

    02.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    170219-N-N0146-0001 GULF OF OMAN (Feb . 19, 2017) From left, Coastal patrol ship USS Monsoon (PC 4) and French Marine Nationale anti-air frigate FS Forbin (D620) participate sail side by side during exercise Khunjar Haad. Khunjar Haad is an annual, multilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Navy of Oman, Royal Navy and French Marine Nationale designed to develop the necessary skills to address threats to freedom of navigation and international commerce. USS Monsoon is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (Courtesy photo of Royal Navy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170219-N-N0146-0001, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Oman, France, U.K. Commence Exercise Khunjar Haad

    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    Navy
    FS Forbin
    USS Monsoon
    Khunjar Hadd

