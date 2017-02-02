USAWC Spouses develop professional leadership through FLAGS

Fourteen of the newest FLAGS Facilitators after a three-week program. These spouses have learned how to facilitate training of other senior spouses in group dynamics and leadership, and will now go on to teach the classes to be held in February and March.
