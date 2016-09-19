(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Challenges of the 21st Century

    COLOMBIA

    09.19.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Graham 

    U.S. Army South

    Maj. Gen K.K. Chinn, commander of U.S. Army South, addresses members of the Conference of the American Armies during a specialized conference that took place in Bogota, Colombia Sept. 19-23.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Challenges of the 21st Century, by SFC Matthew Graham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ARSOUTH

