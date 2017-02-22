(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Base renews "green" pledge

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Docherty 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Col. Houston Cantwell, the 49th Wing commander, recently released an updated version of the Holloman Air Force Base Environmental Scope and Commitment Statement. The statement is an organizational set of principles that outline how Holloman plans to manage the environmental impact of operations conducted on the base. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base renews "green" pledge, by A1C Alexis Docherty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Holloman AFB
    49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    49th CES
    Enviornmental Scope and Commitment Statement

    • LEAVE A COMMENT