Col. Houston Cantwell, the 49th Wing commander, recently released an updated version of the Holloman Air Force Base Environmental Scope and Commitment Statement. The statement is an organizational set of principles that outline how Holloman plans to manage the environmental impact of operations conducted on the base. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 13:27 Photo ID: 3181463 VIRIN: 160222-F-AM897-003 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 2.35 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base renews "green" pledge, by A1C Alexis Docherty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.