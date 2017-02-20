170220-N-CF105-015 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 20, 2017) Sailors onboard USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), remove debris from the flight deck before Cutlass 471, an SH-60R attached to HSM 46 lands. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

