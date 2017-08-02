Staff Sgt. Michael Beaver, 737th Expeditionary Air Squadron crew chief, enters a C-130 Hercules Feb. 8, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Beaver is deployed from the 120th Airlift Wing of the Montana Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 06:50
|Photo ID:
|3180735
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-PP266-888
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ANG media day, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
