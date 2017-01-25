Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Air National Guard Director and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald C. Anderson, Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Air National Guard pose for a quick selfie at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, January 26, 2017. Rice and Anderson were in Hawaii visiting members of the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 18:51
|Photo ID:
|3179505
|VIRIN:
|170125-Z-IX631-4455
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|16.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ANG Director says aloha to HIANG, by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT