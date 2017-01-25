(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANG Director says aloha to HIANG

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Air National Guard Director and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald C. Anderson, Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Air National Guard pose for a quick selfie at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, January 26, 2017. Rice and Anderson were in Hawaii visiting members of the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 18:51
    Photo ID: 3179505
    VIRIN: 170125-Z-IX631-4455
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 16.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Director says aloha to HIANG, by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    HIANG
    Wheeler Army Airfield
    154th wing
    Air National Guard Director
    Chief Master Sgt. Ronald C. Anderson
    Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice
    Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Air National Guard

