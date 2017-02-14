442 Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alonso Gudino, a crew chief assigned to the 358th Fighter Squadron, walks off after marshalling out U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during a local flying mission at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The Thunderbolt II can employ a wide variety of conventional munitions, including general purpose bombs, cluster bomb units, laser guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions or JDAM, wind corrected munitions dispenser or WCMD, AGM-65 Maverick and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, rockets, illumination flares, and the GAU-8/A 30mm cannon, capable of firing 3,900 rounds per minute to defeat a wide variety of targets including tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)

