    442 Fighter Wing

    442 Fighter Wing

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy Kin 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Whiteman Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alonso Gudino, a crew chief assigned to the 358th Fighter Squadron, walks off after marshalling out U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during a local flying mission at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The Thunderbolt II can employ a wide variety of conventional munitions, including general purpose bombs, cluster bomb units, laser guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions or JDAM, wind corrected munitions dispenser or WCMD, AGM-65 Maverick and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, rockets, illumination flares, and the GAU-8/A 30mm cannon, capable of firing 3,900 rounds per minute to defeat a wide variety of targets including tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 15:00
    Photo ID: 3178864
    VIRIN: 170214-F-KV470-212
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442 Fighter Wing, by TSgt Andy Kin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    MO
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Warthogs
    509BW
    442 FW

