Tailored Ships Training Availability (TSTA) (Image 3 of 5)

PUGET SOUND, WA - Members of the Deck Department inspect and secure the starboard anchor chain following an anchoring evolution, Jan. 11, 2017. Healy successfully completed Tailored Ships Training Availability (TSTA), a biennial examination period that measures cutter readiness levels through drills for engineering casualties, damage control, seamanship, navigation, medical response, and more.

