    Tailored Ships Training Availability (TSTA) (Image 3 of 5)

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Brian Hagerty 

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter HEALY (WAGB-20)

    PUGET SOUND, WA - Members of the Deck Department inspect and secure the starboard anchor chain following an anchoring evolution, Jan. 11, 2017. Healy successfully completed Tailored Ships Training Availability (TSTA), a biennial examination period that measures cutter readiness levels through drills for engineering casualties, damage control, seamanship, navigation, medical response, and more.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:51
    Photo ID: 3178295
    VIRIN: 170111-G-GT800-0003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tailored Ships Training Availability (TSTA) (Image 3 of 5), by LTJG Brian Hagerty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    HEALY

