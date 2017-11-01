Members of Coast Guard Cutter Healy conduct training on shipboard firefighting techniques, Jan. 11, 2017. Healy successfully completed Tailored Ships Training Availability (TSTA), a biennial examination period that
measures cutter readiness levels through drills for engineering casualties,
damage control, seamanship, navigation, medical response, and more.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:45
|Photo ID:
|3178284
|VIRIN:
|171011-G-GT800-0002
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tailored Ships Training Availability (TSTA) (Image 2 of 5), by LTJG Brian Hagerty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
