Tailored Ships Training Availability (TSTA) (Image 1 of 5)

PUGET SOUND, WA - Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Healy get underway on

the ship's small boat, Jan. 11, 2017. Healy successfully completed Tailored

Ships Training Availability (TSTA), a biennial examination period that

measures cutter readiness levels through drills for engineering casualties,

damage control, seamanship, navigation, medical response, and more.

Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Location: SEATTLE, WA, US