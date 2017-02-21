Lt. Gen. Sir John Lorimer visits Camp Lemonnier

British Army Lt. Gen. Sir John Lorimer, chief of joint operations for Permanent Joint Headquarters in Great Britain meets with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Feb. 21, 2017, while conducting a visit of U.K. military members serving in the Horn of Africa. The meeting allowed Lorimer to better understand U.S. plans for aiding with the stability and security of Somalia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

