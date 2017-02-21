(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Gen. Sir John Lorimer visits Camp Lemonnier

    Lt. Gen. Sir John Lorimer visits Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    British Army Lt. Gen. Sir John Lorimer, chief of joint operations for Permanent Joint Headquarters in Great Britain meets with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Feb. 21, 2017, while conducting a visit of U.K. military members serving in the Horn of Africa. The meeting allowed Lorimer to better understand U.S. plans for aiding with the stability and security of Somalia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 09:59
    Photo ID: 3178079
    VIRIN: 170221-Z-HS473-0001
    Resolution: 2841x4262
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Sir John Lorimer visits Camp Lemonnier, by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    UK
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Britain
    PJHQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT