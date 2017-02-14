U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 3rd Class Thomas Dahlke, a Seabee with Underwater Construction Team Two, demonstrates the proper operational procedure of a divers’ air console to divers from the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

