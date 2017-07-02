(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Black Hawk helicopters in the morning dawn

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Susanne Goebel 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from 1-214th GSAB parked at their home station in Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany in the morning dawn of 7th Feb. 2017.
    1-214th GSAB is a subordinate element of the 12th CAB which is located in Ansbach, Germany.
    Photo taken by Visual Information Specialist Susanne Goebel

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 06:57
    Photo ID: 3177664
    VIRIN: 170203-A-LU981-001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Hawk helicopters in the morning dawn, by Susanne Goebel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

