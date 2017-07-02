Five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from 1-214th GSAB parked at their home station in Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany in the morning dawn of 7th Feb. 2017.
1-214th GSAB is a subordinate element of the 12th CAB which is located in Ansbach, Germany.
Photo taken by Visual Information Specialist Susanne Goebel
This work, Black Hawk helicopters in the morning dawn, by Susanne Goebel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
