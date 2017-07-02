Black Hawk helicopters in the morning dawn

Five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from 1-214th GSAB parked at their home station in Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany in the morning dawn of 7th Feb. 2017.

1-214th GSAB is a subordinate element of the 12th CAB which is located in Ansbach, Germany.

Photo taken by Visual Information Specialist Susanne Goebel

