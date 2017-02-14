Sgt. 1st Class Maggie Buckner, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Soldier Readiness Center, briefs a group of platoon- and company-level leaders at the Soldier Readiness Center on Fort Stewart, Ga., Feb. 14. The briefing was part of a deployment exercise, in which the officers and NCOs were shown exactly what they and their Soldiers would have to do if they were ordered to deploy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben K. Navratil)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 16:30
|Photo ID:
|3175621
|VIRIN:
|170214-A-QO000-939
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise prepares STB leaders for deployment, by SFC Ben Navratil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Exercise prepares STB leaders for deployment
