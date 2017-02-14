(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise prepares STB leaders for deployment

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Navratil 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Maggie Buckner, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Soldier Readiness Center, briefs a group of platoon- and company-level leaders at the Soldier Readiness Center on Fort Stewart, Ga., Feb. 14. The briefing was part of a deployment exercise, in which the officers and NCOs were shown exactly what they and their Soldiers would have to do if they were ordered to deploy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben K. Navratil)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 16:30
    Photo ID: 3175621
    VIRIN: 170214-A-QO000-939
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise prepares STB leaders for deployment, by SFC Ben Navratil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    sustainment brigade
    exercise
    readiness
    3rd IDSB

