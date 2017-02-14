Exercise prepares STB leaders for deployment

Sgt. 1st Class Maggie Buckner, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Soldier Readiness Center, briefs a group of platoon- and company-level leaders at the Soldier Readiness Center on Fort Stewart, Ga., Feb. 14. The briefing was part of a deployment exercise, in which the officers and NCOs were shown exactly what they and their Soldiers would have to do if they were ordered to deploy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben K. Navratil)

