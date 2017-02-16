CJCS Meets with Russian Counterpart

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, during a bilateral meeting at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan Feb. 16, 2017. The meeting between Dunford and Gerasimov is designed to enhance senior mil-to-mil communication between the United States and Russia. (Dept. of Defense photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)

