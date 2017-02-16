(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS Meets with Russian Counterpart

    BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, AZERBAIJAN

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, during a bilateral meeting at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan Feb. 16, 2017. The meeting between Dunford and Gerasimov is designed to enhance senior mil-to-mil communication between the United States and Russia. (Dept. of Defense photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 15:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Meets with Russian Counterpart, by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

